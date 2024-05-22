Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,103,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 9,469,146 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,587,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 64,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 460,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,145,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

