Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

