Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. 305,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,143. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

