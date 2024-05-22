Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 22nd (AME, AVNW, BRO, BTG, DRRX, EW, GATO, KHC, LNC, MBUU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 22nd:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating. CIBC currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $392.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $304.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $272.00.

