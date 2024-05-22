Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Camping World (CWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) recently:

5/10/2024 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2024 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Camping World had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/3/2024 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Camping World was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Camping World Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 1,001,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,045. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,249.69%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

