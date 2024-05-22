IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 274,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 118,012 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.43.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFXI. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,963,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.