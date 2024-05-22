iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $532.07. 987,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,847. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $534.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.74 and its 200-day moving average is $493.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

