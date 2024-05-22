iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Divergent Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,598. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.