iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 12403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $738.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

