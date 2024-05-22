iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

XJH stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

