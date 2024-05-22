iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

