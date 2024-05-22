iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 569,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,312. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

