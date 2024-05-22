iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1,436.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. 3,796,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

