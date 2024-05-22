Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

