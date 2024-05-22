JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.59

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 284732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

JBS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.68 billion.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

