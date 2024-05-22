Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $201,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

