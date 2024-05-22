JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,102 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.82. 754,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Paychex
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.