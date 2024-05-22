JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.59. 1,859,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,911. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.36. The firm has a market cap of $392.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.