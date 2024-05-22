JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 594,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,592. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

