JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,131. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

