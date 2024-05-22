JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOO traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.10. 1,832,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

