JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

