JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.88. The stock had a trading volume of 935,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.97 and its 200 day moving average is $273.62. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.33 and a fifty-two week high of $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

