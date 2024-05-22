JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 555 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $96,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $803.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $816.61. The company has a market capitalization of $763.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $762.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

