JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,783 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,191. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

