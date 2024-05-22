JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.69. The stock had a trading volume of 363,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

