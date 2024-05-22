JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $545.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.18 and its 200 day moving average is $538.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.