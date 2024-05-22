JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $955,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,517. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

