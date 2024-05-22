JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,520. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

