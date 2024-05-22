JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

DLR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.62. 675,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,089. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

