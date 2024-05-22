JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBHY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 41,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

