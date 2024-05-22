JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of M traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 3,997,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,839. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

