JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,076,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.