JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 191,918 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,125,000.
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
