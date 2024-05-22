Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

JNPR opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

