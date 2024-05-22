Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BZ. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 1,609,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.