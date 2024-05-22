Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $56.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 15% against the US dollar.



Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,708,800,977 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,704,016,907.76043. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13053199 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $50,524,869.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

