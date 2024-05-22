KBC Group NV (KBCSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBC Group stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

