Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Down 1.6 %

DVA stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

