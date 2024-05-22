Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,297 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 923,680 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $20,615,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Juniper Networks by 487.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 701,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 215.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 662,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

