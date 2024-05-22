KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594,850 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 2.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $287,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,421,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 7,179,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,183,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

