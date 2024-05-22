Keystone Financial Group Invests $239,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $108.36. 450,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

