Kinetik Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Kinetik in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,977,000 after buying an additional 1,442,653 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,867,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

