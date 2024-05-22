King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 410 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of ITT worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.30. 88,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,290. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

