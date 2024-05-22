King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 467,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 567,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

