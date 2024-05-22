King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AME traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.85. 788,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,293. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.