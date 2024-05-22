King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 438 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Fortive worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 534,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,967. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.