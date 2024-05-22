King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 706,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 454,289 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 118,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.