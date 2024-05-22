King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 109,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.