King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 70,433 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $130.22. 914,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,827. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.